List of Conditions For Governor Okoth Obado’s Freedom On Bail Pending Murder Trial

OKOTH OBADO was ealier today freed on bail but with serious conditions which if found to be breach will see him remanded back into custody.

The media particularly KTN News is very loud that Obado is FREE. He is not. He is out on bail. There’s a difference.

Full list of conditions:

1. The 1st accused may be released upon deposit into court of a cash bail in the sum of KES 5 Million;

2. In addition, the 1st accused will provide two sureties of KES 5 Million each

3. The 1st accused must deposit all his travel documents including his Kenyan, East African and Diplomatic passports which he holds – if he has any.

4. The court will be at liberty to cancel his bail and bond and to remand the 1st accused in custody if any of the following conditions, which I hereby set as part of the terms upon which he is released, are

breached:

I. He shall not cause an adjournment in this case.

II. He shall report once a month to the deputy registrar of this court.

III. He shall not go anywhere within 20Kms of Homabay County boundary on all sides of that county.

IV. He shall not contact or intimidate, whether directly or by proxy, any of the witnesses in this case as per the witness statements and other documents that have been supplied by the State to the defence.

V. He shall not intimidate the parents, siblings, or other close relations of the deceased.

VI. He shall refrain from mentioning or discussing the deceased or this case in any gatherings or political meetings whether public or private.

Condition #III placed on him is that he shouldn’t be seen within 20kms of the boundaries of Homa Bay County. This is tough since Migori borders Homa Bay. It means that there are areas within Migori that he will not step in, he is quaratined. The man is leading people he can’t meet unless they go to him. He may also have friends relatives and business concerns within the county that he can’t visit just because of this boundaries condition.

He is also prevented from discussing the case either in public or in private (condition #VI). Even with his wife. You may think that he can circumvent this but just know that there’s rarely a secret between two people. He may assume that his close relatives and friends may keep such conversations secret but someone may just ropoka to third parties.

In as much as Obado lacks the power to determine to his supporters how they behave and what they talk about, they should be very careful and cautious. Remember that his two co-accused have been denied bail as it’s deemed they may have some influence on the public