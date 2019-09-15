Lessons to learn from billionaire Tob Cohen’s murder in Kitisuru by Kiambu born wife

By Jerome Ogola
It is everyone’s right to fear death, and to fear people who they think may want kill them
However, it doesn’t make much sense to panic, fear being killed or get concerned about being killed by a Kikuyu woman, for money, when you don’t have the money
Why would anyone want to kill a jamaa who borrows from Okash to pay M-shwari and/or Branch and so has absolutely no estate to leave behind for inheritance
Again after killing such a character, where will the body be deposited, yet there is nothing like a septic tank in their compound
His only known property is the anaconda sleeping in the Amazon
Meanwhile, those who have been to Kitisuru should teach us, we Kibera guys, if a septic tank and an underground water tank are the same thing
Lastly Govenor Obado impregnated Sharon, killed her, dumped her body in Kodera forest then went ahead to buy justice, which in Kenya, is peddled like bangi
We must conclude that either Luos are murderers or governors are murderers or Luo governors are are murderers
On other important matters, I wish all Southerners a great morning
The Northerners can get theirs from the septic tank
This is inspired by wsr greed for power with kiuks suffering the brunt as victims of such misrule seeing hate machinating its self and biting back hard, begetting more gruesome forms hate species i.e tribalism begot nepotism then the marriage institution fell off the bottomless pit and haterism in marriage was legalized in centro and rv paving the way for a killing spree fueled by wsr greed for money and power and lust for evil…yuo have been warned wsr is a dangerous gorilla with venom in his fangs ready to bite a chunk off anyone…