JSC receives petition to remove alleged corrupt four Supreme Court Judges

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has received a petition seeking removal of four Supreme Court judges: Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Justice Prof Jackton Ojwang, Justice Dr Smokin Wanjala and Justice Njoki Ndung’u over bribery allegations in the Wajir gubernatorial petition.

The petition was filed by senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi who represented former Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi ‘Jill’. The petition highlights the misconducts of the judges and also details how the four judges were bribed millions of shillings to deliver a favourabled ruling to the Jubilee governor.

The petition also details how Justice Dr Smokin Wanjala received 75million in fireign currency at the JKIA airport.





The Supreme Court judges are also accused of gross misconduct as well as breach of the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics and Oath of Office.



Removing a judge from office involves setting up a tribunal to investigate the allegations similar to one instituted in 2012 against the then Deputy CJ Nancy Baraza, she was found guilty of misconduct.

In 2012, DCJ Baraza tried to fight the unanimous decision by lodging a complaint at the Supreme Court but later resigned in October citing lack of confidence in the five-judge bench.

In the statement on Wednesday, the JSC noted that they have also received complaints about nine magistrates and five of them were found guilty of gross misconduct.



Lawyer Ahmed Nassir Abdulahi said he will fight for justice till the end.