Breaking: CS Matiangi’s Partner In Crime Lands Commission Boss Swazuri Arrested Over Ruaraka Land Scandal

NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri arrested after DPP approved charges on him over irregular SGR land compensations

Embattled NLC chairman Mohamed Swazuri has been arrested over the alleged purchase of dubious land for the standard gauge railway.

He is currently at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission after the DPP gave consent on his arrest on Saturday.

Internal correspondence from the National Land Commission indicated that the chairman authorised Sh314 million to purchase five dubious plots for the standard gauge railway.