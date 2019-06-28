Lamu west MP Stanley Muiruri arrested for tax evasion

Lamu West Member of Parliament(MP) Stanley Muiruri Muthama was on Thursday night arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On their Twitter page, DCI revealed that Muiruri was arrested for engaging in fraud.

“He will be charged in an Eldoret court with a tax-related offence,” the DCI tweeted on Friday.

The investigative body had not divulged more information at the time of publishing.

On the same night, the detectives also arrested a police constable Collins Wanjala in connection to various reported robberies.

His accomplice, Paul Kea Origi was also nabbed while driving with the police recovering handcuffs and tear gas cannisters from the scene.

In yet another incident that occurred on Wednesday, detectives raided Nairobi tycoon’s office, Paul Kobia.

They raided the Kilimani offices at around 10 am, violently broke into the premises’ gates after the workers refused to open it.

A source at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI), however, highlighted that detectives were seeking documents following a complaint by a foreigner who had been duped into a fake gold deal.