‘Lady Dorcas Oduor Best Fit For DPP Position Although Uhuru Picked Noordin Haji’- Hon Kipkorir

Standing Up To Be Counted Supporting Dorcas Oduor To Be Our DPP

By Donald Kipkorir

The Selection Panel tasked with getting us our next Director Of Public Prosecutions(DPP) to replace Hon. Keriako Tobiko, now our Minister for Environment has completed its assignment. There are rumors on the three names forwarded to the President to pick one.

I don’t know what names have been forwarded, but with the greatest respect, if Dorcas Oduor name isn’t forwarded, then the entire process will be egregious. I don’t doubt the qualifications of all the other applicants but none has the qualifications, the experience, the temperament and sense of duty Dorcas has. Let the Panelists publish the CVs of all Applicants and let Kenyans judge for themselves as the interview was done in camera like a Papal Election.

I root for Dorcas on Five grounds: She more than qualifies for the job; She has the track record; She is a woman; She is not one of the tribes in power; and she is my friend. And above all, like me, She was born in the village and has no godfather. I stand up for my friends when up and when down.

God asks us in Psalms 82: 3-4 to stand up for the weak, the poor and the mistreated. Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta opened a new Dawn for Kenya. New dawn meant that public service shall be based on qualification, fairness and equity. We have too many Kikuyus, Kalenjins, Kisiis and Somalis in power. Luos must be invited to the table.

Let Dorcas Oduor be our DPP. She has served our Nation dutifully and loyally in Prosecutions since 1991 till now where she is the Acting DPP. She has chaired or sat in bodies dealing with criminal justice in Kenya and abroad including in the UN. And if not appointed, tell us why.