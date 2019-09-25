Kiss fm presenter Andrew Kibe in court over unpaid 2.5m debt to colleague

Andrew Kibe, a popular radio presenter, was arraigned in court on Wednesday for allegedly failing to pay a Ksh.2.5million loan.

The Kiss FM morning show host is said to have originally borrowed Ksh.215,000 from a former colleague.

Court documents seen by Citizen Digital reveal that the said colleague is Joshua Ichang’i Weru.

Weru reportedly loaned Kibe the money seven years ago, to be paid back within 18 days. At the time, the two agreed on Ksh.55,000 as interest.

“Failure to complete the above contractual obligation by 28/02/2012 incurs an additional penalty of 7.5 percent in the above mentioned interest for every four days exceeded from the disclaimer date,” court papers read.

However, the loan accumulated over the years and now stands at Ksh.2.5 million.

On Wednesday, Weru asked the court to demand that Kibe repays the money that was loaned to him including accrued interest.

The plaintiff also asked the judge to order that Kibe repay the loan with interest that is also subject to court rates.

He further demanded that Kibe pay the cost of the lawsuit and other ‘relief’ that the court will deem fit.

A letter from Musyoki Mogaka & Co. Advocates showed that the notice of entry of judgement was on June 28 last year.

This means that the money owed may be more than the Ksh.2.5million that was indicated in the suit filed last year.

The court has since directed Kibe to pay Ksh. 500,000 by Thursday next week and appear in court to explain in detail how he will pay the balance.