Kisii killer Police freed on a Ksh.500,000 bond

A police officer charged with the murder of a bar attendant in Sameta Sub-County, Kisii County has been granted a bond of Ksh.500,000 and a surety of a similar amount.

Kisii High Court judge David Majanja also directed that the accused, Joseph Mauti, be reporting at Itumbe Police Station every two weeks until the case is heard and determined.

The accused is alleged to have shot and killed Dominic Oyunge a week ago at Maximum Bar in Itumbe Market.

The officer is said to have gone into the bar and started threatening that he would shoot someone someone and when the bar tender asked him why he should kill, he pulled the trigger killing him on the spot.

On Monday, the accused pleaded not guilty the charge of murder, which he allegedly committed on April 11, 2019.

The case will be mentioned on May 6, 2019 when the court will give further directions on the hearing.