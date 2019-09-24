Kericho court accountant busted in car theft syndicate

An accountant from Kericho Law Courts was arrested on Monday, September 23, 2019, in connection to a heist, where 5 high-end vehicles were stolen from Nippon Korea Investment Ltd Yard in Nyali in 2014.

Allan Andayi Osale was found in possession of two Toyota Land Cruisers, registration numbers KBU 933N & KBQ 260Z.

Detectives established that the two vehicles were among 5 vehicles that were stolen from Nyali.

Further investigations from NTSA revealed that the real registered number plates were KBW 122H & KBQ 805T and their chassis numbers had been altered.

The two motor vehicles were recovered from the residence of the suspect at Syokimau in November 2018 & had been detained at Parklands Police Station.

Two Ugandan suspects who had stolen a child and a motor vehicle in Nairobi were also arrested by detectives at the Malaba border as they attempted to cross to Uganda.

Child rescued in stable condition & the Mazda Premacy KCG 619W recovered. Suspects escorted back to Nairobi pending arraignment in court.

On September 19, DCI officers busted a car theft syndicate in Eldoret.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths organised a raid at a car yard in the town and recovered 12 vehicles that they believed were either stolen or registered illegally.

The detectives also arrested one Gideon Kipkoech Kichwen in connection with the vehicles as further investigations continue with the motor vehicles being kept as exhibits.