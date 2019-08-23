Kenyan man jailed for life after raping 75 year old patient in USA

A Kenyan man in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting an elderly patient, the Dallas News said.

This comes just months after another Kenyan man in Texas was charged with killing 11 elderly women.

On Thursday, Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo was found guilty of raping a 74-year-old woman.

Nyakeo, who worked as a nursing assistant at the Woodridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grapevine, is said to have committed the act in January 2018.

The ailing victim died later that year; she had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

During the trial, the court was told that Nyakeo committed the hideous act despite knowing that the woman could not consent to sex or resist his advances because of her mental condition.

“She could not speak, feed herself or use the bathroom on her own as she wore a diaper and relied on staff,” Jordan Rolfe, the lead prosecutor told the court.

In his defence, Nyakeo denied molesting the woman, claiming that someone instead took his DNA from a used condom and planted it on her body.

“I just gave her a shower and took her to the dining area, ” he said.

His colleague who testified against him said that after she saw the condition the woman was, she immediately suspected a sexual assault.

“It is not something you see happening every day, especially to an elderly woman in that age, at least not to my knowledge,” he said.

Prosecutors also wrote in court documents that Nyakeo had also sexually harassed his coworkers and that he attempted to leave Texas during the investigation.