KDF chief Mwathethe threatens widow, grabs her 5 acre piece of land in Karen

A widow in Karen is pleading with the DPP and Inspector General of police to protect her from whom she calls a “Greedy General.” Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Jefwa Mwathethe of trying to grab her five acre piece of land.



Beatrice Sosa Adongo who is retired and sick at home was shocked when her caretakers were threatened,chased by General Samson Mwathethe while accompanied by 3 other individuals on Thursday last week.On Saturday 9th February, General Mwathethe came back to the property again and started erecting structures without listening to pleas of the old lady who earlier asked him to come with his documents to the property on Friday.The 5 acre piece of land LR. No. 1159/163 located along Windy Lane just off Windy Ridge. General Mwathethe presented a certificate of title number 190387 issued on 30th August 2017 by one C.K. Nyakundi at the Ministry of Lands. The documents are in the name of one Richard Safari Mwandoro.According to Beatrice Adongo, the land was allocated to her by President Moi through Commissioner of Lands in 1998 and she paid the requisite fees.