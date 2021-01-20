Just for laughs: Woman tells court she left her ex-husband because of big “manhood”

A woman left a Makadara court in the laughter after she claimed her estranged husband was too endowed for comfort.

Lucy Njeri was on the dock for assaulting Geoffrey Nyebere in Soweto estate in Embakasi East sub-county, Nairobi on January 16.

She allegedly scalded her estranged ‘husband’ with acid after he caught her in bed with another man.

Ms. Njeri denied the assault charge claiming they had already separated.

She told senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara that the complainant was not her husband as she had left him because she could not stand him and his ‘oversize’ manhood.

“I warned him to never visit my house gains because his penis is too huge for any woman.”

Njeri said she made numerous complaints against Nyambere to Soweto police station for persistently visiting her residence despite her stern warnings that she did not want anything to do with him anymore.

“I have repeatedly told him that I don’t want him because I can’t stand him, he chose to keep bothering me, despite my reports even to the police.”

She reveals that she has more than 20 (Occurrence Book) entry records against him but he rushes to the police to file counterclaims against me.,”

The court learned that the complainant arrived at her house at around 10 pm on a fateful day only to find her with another man but she allegedly declined to open the door despite his persistent knocking.

Nyambere then opened a window only for her to splash a corrosive substance on his face leaving his face disfigured.

She is reported to have taken off with her lover as neighbors gathered around her house as the man was rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Njeri, who was arrested the following day, pleaded with the court for lenient bail and bond terms and was released on Sh10,000 cash bail.

The hearing of the case starts on June 21.