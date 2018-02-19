Jubilee Rebel MP Hon Keter To Be Presented To Court Today

Outspoken Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and two other men are expected in court today to face various charges, including forgery.

The three spent their weekend in police cells after they were arrested at the Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi.

They were moved from Muthaiga cells to DCI headquarters last evening to record statements and have their fingerprints taken.

A senior officer aware of the probe said they were ready to charge the three.

The arrest of the vocal MP has caused a storm in Jubilee with North Rift MPs led by Hon Kuttuny, Hon Sudi and Hon Tiren termin it a set up by statehouse operative meant to silence the fiery legislator.