Sources at the DCI has confirmed that Joe Irungu aka Jowie was at Road House Grill together with a friend identified as Jennings Olando and detective believe the two may have acted jointly in executing murder of Monica Kimani.

According to sources, Jowie and Jennings told those they were with at Road House Grill (a famous joint along Dennis Pritt road where revelers got for Nyama choma and bear at very pocket friendly prices) that they had a mission elsewhere and so they had to excuse themselves around 9PM, they resurfaced much later in the night past midnight.

Jowie’s acquaintances believe that Jowie Irungu and Jennings Olando may have acted jointly in the murder of Monica Kimani. Sources at the DIC confirm efforts to trace Jennings has not born any fruits as nothing much is known about Jennings.

The DCI sluths have evidence that confirms Jennings went to Eastleigh after the murder and exchanged over $4,000 to Kenya shillings before traveling to Mombasa. He is believed to have left the country for Tanzania via Kwale County’s Lunga Lunga bourder, his exact whereabouts are still unknown although he is suspected to be hiding in Dar es Salam vijini.

While Jowie and Jennings might have executed the murder plan, it is now clear from phone records that Jacque Maribe and Jowie Irungu constantly communicated through calls and SMS and that Jacque may have known more than she disclosed to detectives. The DCI sleuths observed the body language and the day to day interaction of of Jowie and Jacque in the court and they concluded Jacque told only half truths for example at some point Jowie whispered to Jacque thus; “stick to the script” while the officers were within an ear shot.

Kenyans are also puzzled by the fact the huge sums of money the Money was suspected to have carried through JKIA is missing, its not listed as part of the exhibits bringing to question if the killers had hidden it or it was taken by somebody else. It was alleged that at the airport Monica Kimani was briefly detain for over three house for holding foreign currency in excess of $60,000 against the allowed minimum of $ 10,000. She allegedly declared a lesser a mount prompting undercover police to waive her down by the Customs.

The prosecution doesn’t have any documents from the airport a clear indication that there are elements of a cut off cover the South Sudan links