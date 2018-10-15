Jowie Irungu Tricked Monica Kimani To ‘Bondage Sex Game’, Killed Her After Erotica

Police are now saying that Jowie Irungu may have tricked Monica Kimani to a bondage sex game, then later killed her after having a steamy unprotected session.

Bondage sex is where a woman agrees to be tied, or handcuffed and then she is worked on, others find it sexy and really interesting to stage a mock rape scene or even a kidnap followed by bondage sex and then they are bounded heavily while tied on both hands, legs and even their mouths covered (taped) to a near helpless status.>>> read 50shades of grey?

Detectives are still puzzling over certain aspects of Monica Kimani murder which describe as having been carried out by a “highly trained killer”.

The trick of bondage sex explains why Ms Kimani did not struggle, her hands were tied behind her back and her mouth taped shut.

Police already confirmed that semen extracted from Monica’s vagina matched Jowie’s DNA 99.999%, a testmony that the two had super unprotected sex.

Read also: LATEST: Jowie Irungu Had Super Unprotected Sex With Monica Kimani Before Murdering Her

“Her body did not have injuries consistent with a big struggle against an assailant,” a source close to the investigations told local media on Sunday evening.

There were also no signs of struggle in the apartment, as one would expect. The source’s reading of the scene of crime, he said, indicated that Ms Kimani was tied up “like a goat”.

“We know they had been taking wine,” the source noted, and wondered: “Was she drugged?”

Police believe Monica was tied in her bedroom in a bondage sex game. Police are also not ruling out the possibility that Monica was drugged

The drugging angle would be consistent with the profile of the killer that the police have: A meticulous planner and trained killer who thought about the crime seriously in advance and covered his tracks, including disguising himself in a kanzu and stealing an identity card for use in getting into Ms Kimani’s apartment.

Assuming that the killer acted alone and was known and trusted by the victim, then the most likely explanation for the lack of a struggle is that he either tricked her to allow herself to be tied, or just drugged her.

Meanwhile from the way DPP and DCI are dragging their feet in court, it is obvious there is no sufficient evidence or they just simply want the case to collapse. Police have not recovered the murder weapon and they are still not clear on the motive. Remember the threshold for murder case to secure a conviction is ”BEYOND REASONABLE DOUBT”. what DCI has so far is circumstantial evidence!

Read also: DRAMA: ”Monica Kimani And Joe Irungu ‘Jowie’ were Lovers, She Introduced Him to Family”- Cousin confirms

Pundit Anwar ASadat posted this

Hio case ya Jackie Maribe and Irungu is going no where! It’s very complicated.

Dennis Itumbi involvement has nothing to do with his love for Maribe! It’s a coded message for those who know! The connection between the powerful looters of Southern Sudan and functionaries within those in government is known! The lady who was killed is alleged to have been carrying millions into kenya (money laundering) and we know those laundering money in Kenya has the support of the political elite.

Though Itumbi remains the dream of every girl!

