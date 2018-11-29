Ex NTV Journalist Moses Dola sentenced to10 year imprisonment for Killing wife

Moses Dola, the journalist who was convicted of manslaughter following the death of his wife, former NTV reporter Sarah Wambui Kabiru, has been send to prison for a period of 10 years.

This is after High Court judge Roseline Korir handed down the sentence on Thursday at the Milimani Law Courts in the capital Nairobi.

Breaking Moses dola jailed 10 years for killing wife wambui kibiru, waaah Bibi mkikosana achana tu naye find the next available client, pic.twitter.com/TcoQ9MHxCZ — bevalyne kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo) November 29, 2018

BREAKING: Tv Journalist Moses Dola handed a 10-year sentence for killing former NTV Reporter Sarah Wambui Kabiru in May 2011 pic.twitter.com/q3RwnsdPPJ — NT.co.ke (@NtKenya) November 29, 2018

On October 5, Judge Roseline Korir found Dola guilty of manslaughter and ordered the cancellation of his bond terms.

The judge also directed that he be held at the Nairobi Industrial Area Prison while awaiting his sentence.

“I am not sure he intended to kill her, the court is prepared to give him the benefit of doubt,” Justice Korir ruled.

The judge ordered for a pre-sentencing report, saying that it would not interfere with her decision on the sentence she was going to hand him.

The accused, who is being represented by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, denied committing murder in the trial that began about seven years ago.

Ms Kabiru was killed on May 1, 2011 at the couple’s house in Nairobi’s Umoja estate. Her lifeless body was found in their locked bedroom carefully tucked in bed.

On the fateful day, the accused allegedly left his dead wife in their house and went on a drinking spree while pretending that all was well.

It is the deceased’s brother and neighbours who later found her dead body in the locked bedroom of their house while Mr Dola allegedly went into hiding for a few days before surrendering himself to the police in Naivasha.

The couple’s househelp told court that the deceased would usually hand the baby to her in the morning but, on that fateful day, Dola was the one who did it.

In his defense, Dola told court that the deceased attacked him with a pair of scissors and a struggle ensued, during which his wife fell down and hit her head. Do you think the sentence ruling was made fairly?