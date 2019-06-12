Joshua Ndungu arraigned in court for conspiring to steal Sh. 26M from Equity Bank

Joshua Kirika Ndungu is accused that on 1st November, 2018 and 28th April, 2019 at an unknown place with others not before court conspired to steal the money from the bank.

He also faces charges of stealing over Sh.100,000 which was found in his equity bank account having reasons to believe that it was stolen money, the property of equity bank of Kenya.

Alternatively the accused was charged with handling stolen property to wit the above amount.

He denied the charges before chief Magistrate, Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Courts.

He however said that he did not steal the money but he found it in his bank account neither did he understand how the money got in to his account.

He was released on a bond of Sh. 300,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh. 200,000.

The case will be mentioned on 24th June, 2019.