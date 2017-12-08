Video: Watch James Orengo Destroys AG Githu Muigai Over Treason Laws In Kenya December 8, 2017 2 Comments There is nothing illegal or treason about Raila swearing in on 12th December, what AG Githu Muigai is quoting is an 18th Century law that was in force in the Kingdom of Great Britain. Treason is not an easy offence to proof or prosecute. https://www.kenya-today.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/VID-20171208-WA0013.mp4
Comments
situma wa situma says
We know very well kikuyu kalenjini AG and don’t recognize him just equally as we don’t recognize his president, they will both go home and form their kingdom where they’ll become superior……not in kenya this century
David Simiyu says
Githu, I beseech thee, have the courage to tell the king he is naked & earn space in annals of history. Chivalry Githu. You are so brilliant a brain, dont take it to the gutter.