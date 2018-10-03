FINALLY Jacque Maribe Dumps ‘Kriminoo’ Fiance Jowie, to be Freed, become DPP Witness In Monica Murder Case

A Highly placed source within the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence (DCIA) confirms TV girl Jacque Maribe may be freed after she agreed to cooperate fully with detectives and recanted her earlier statement in which she tried to cover up her fiance Joseph Irungu Jowie-Kriminioo.

It can now be revealed that after Ms Maribe got fully legal brief of the magnitude of charge she is facing it when she decided to tell police the truth recanting her earlier statement. Her networks in statehouse also encouraged her to be truthful for that is the only way they would rescue her.

Last week Ms Maribe told detectives at Kilimani Police station they (herself and fiance Jowie) were trailed by gunmen who later shot Jowie after he dropped her home. They had a recorded a similar report at the Lang’ata police station they night when Jowi had gone for treatment, they blamed guns on motobike for shooting Jowi.

On Friday night when DCI boss murume George Kinoti ordered her locked her up is when Maribe realised things were elephant and using her big english from Statehouse girls wrote a different account of the events of the night, listing her movements and how Jowi came to pick her up at club around midnight and how they got into an argument and its then Jowi shot himself.

Ms Maribe’s neighbour Brian Kasaine statement also complimented her statement. Her statement now is aligned to that of the house girl.

DCI is strongly considering her release or be prosecuted for a lesser charge and in return she will be a prosecution witness. A source also also hinted that DPP representatives have been briefed and have reviewed the files although they are not ready for prosecution yet and DCI needs to tie last nodes on the file.

Meanwhile Ms Maribe is still held at Gigiri Police station where she is said to be coping well and relates ok with the officers, she is held in a separate room and allowed access to family, friends and counsel.

Maribe is ready to walk away from troubles in her life, she will be forced to forget whatever sweet thing she received from Jowie a man with little education…