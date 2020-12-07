Itumbi refuses to surrender roughs up CS Matiangi once again

Dennis Itumbi via fb

Matiangi Co-Conspirators in the Ruaraka Land Scandal suffer major Set-back on Friday, as Court of Appeal declined – To grant motion for Swazuri to participate in Appeal

Crucially, the Court of Appeal notes that a year since Court found Ruaraka was Public Land and NOT private Land, DPP and EACC have not arrested the culprits or prosecuted them.

Magistrate Ogoti’s bias, cannot stop truth. It does NOT matter how long it takes

Interesting, that the Court of Appeal states exactly what I held in court. That the High Court ruling has NOT been stayed.

I hope Ogoti, finishes typing his ruling this week so that I take the next step.