Itare dam scandal lands 2 more CS inside DPP’s dragnet

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nordin Haji has said that two Cabinet Ministers will be investigated over Ksh. 28.9billion tender award for Itare dam in Nakuru.

The DPP however denied that he had been in Dubai to investigate the case in which over Ksh. 11billion has been paid for the stalled dam project.

Addressing journalists in Naivasha on Monday, the DPP Haji said he had travelled abroad for personal reasons but his office is in the process of recruiting more personnel.

According to him, this will enable his office to effectively prosecute the increasing number of corruption cases in the country.

He also addressed concerns over delayed convictions saying that it is up to the Judiciary to jail the suspects.

The DPP however cited politicising of cases in courts and attempted bribery of his officers as major hurdles that they are dealing with.

Haji further revealed that senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers face arrest in the ongoing purge against tax evasion.

Others are local and international investors who have failed to remit billions of shillings in taxes in the last five years.

This comes just days after the owners of Naivasha-based Keroche Breweries Tabitha Karanja and Joseph Karanja were arrested and charged with Ksh. 14billion tax evasion.

They were later released on bail after pleading not guilty.

According to the DPP, his office has intensified the fight against tax evasion and no one will be spared in the exercise.

Haji said tax evaders were taking advantage of the ineffective and slow process of KRA tribunal to recover taxes, adding that this would be reviewed.

REPORT BY CITIZEN DIGITAL(COURTESY)