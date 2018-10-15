DRAMA In Court As Jowie Irungu Cries Uncontrollably, Hugs Mother (Video)

Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on Monday had an emotional embrace with his mother in court moments before he took a plea.

Jowie beckoned his mother to come to the stand and gave her a long emotional hug.

His mother seemed emotional and Jowie too balanced some tears as they had their one-minute embrace.

This is the first public appearance by Jowie’s parents. They were previously interviewed on NTV where they opted to remain anonymous.

His co-accused journalist Jacque Maribe has on the contrary had the open support of her parents.

Maribe’s father specifically became a subject of discussion after their Tuesday appearance in court where he cheered her up.

Jowie shares emotional moment with mum in court – VIDEO https://t.co/q3DUmxuNOl pic.twitter.com/GH0tfGgt3X — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) October 15, 2018

Secretary of Digital Innovation and Diaspora in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi made a surprise appearance in court in support of his friend Jacque Maribe who is facing a murder charge.

Mr Itumbi was gentlemanly as he greeted both Ms Maribe and fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, at the dock in Milimani law courts.

Hour earlier, he took to social media to pray for Ms Maribe for justice to be done to her and the family of the late Monica Kimani.

“It has always been said and I agree that, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Though it tarries, be sure that Justice will be done my dear friend Jacque Maribe, So shall it be done for Monica and Family. So, graciously hear me Lord,” wrote Dennis Itumbi.

Maribe and fiancé Joseph Irungu have been in custody for the murder of Ms Monica Kimani who was found dead in her apartment on the 19th of September.