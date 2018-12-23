Interpol names top drug lords in Kenya, check out list includes Hon Kutuny, Hon Mary Wambui

Lunatic Miguna Miguna is on the war path with those he thinks are blocking a revolution in Kenya. The Barrister has released a letter from Interpol that names top drug lords in Kenya. Check oit the list!

For zombies who doubt everything, here is a true copy of the INDICTMENT against @HassanAliJoho, @MikeSonko, @honkabogo,@Honjoshuakutuny, John Harun Mwau, Mary Wambui, Simon Mbugua and Joho's brother Abu. Get ready. The revolution is coming! pic.twitter.com/Xlahs7jVae — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 23, 2018



