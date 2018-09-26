Interesting turn of events In The Murder Case, Governor Obado Vs ODPP Public; Propaganda Exposed

By Nyainda Manaseh

Few things, one.

The prosecution told us in court today that releasing Governor Okoth Obado would be detrimental because he would interfere with witnesses and the family of Sharon Otieno would be in panic because they have received threats supposedly from the Governor, his operatives or I don’t know the Migori County Government.

Then Cliff Ombeta poses a very fundamental question that peddling such lines as threats on the part of the family is easy doing in courts but has the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Obado did that? If so, where was that reported, when did the reporting happen and finally has the OB number been adduced before the court? The prosecution fumbles and the case goes on.



Two.

Then comes the much awaited GPRS location of Okoth Obado pointing to his presence at the scene of crime which was compounded by an allegation that he kicked Sharon. This was the tagline by every Tom, Dick and Harry whose rate of thinking is fast in engaging the mouth and disengaging the brain at the same time.

Today, the prosecution did not bring those trace logs allegedly extracted from Safricom because Obado was in Nairobi. That was Daily Nation’s show of raw arrogance, utter stupidity, well orchestrated campaign to implicate Obado as being in the scene of crime in what they refered to as anonymous sources or the infamous ‘Daily Nation has learnt that..’ a very peculiar line of mediocre journalism that is the hallmark of Nation Media Group.



Three

To those of you who think that the position of the Governor of Migori is going to be declared vacant then you need to visit the nearest psychiatrist because the affairs of Migori will be run from Industrial Area until Thursday in the afternoon. Then this case should be ready to join the Vision 2030 Agenda because the prosecution is slowly but surely masturbating before a court of law by bringing forth annexures from Daily Nation papers and hence will be dragged because of a porous legal presentation.

Just to remind you folks, the Governor of Migori today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and by extension 2022 is Zachary Okoth Obado, if you feel irked you can hug the next cactus tree. Enjoy your night.