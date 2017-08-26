Inauguration of Raila Odinga As the 5th President of Kenya

By Ghetto Radio

Even as Kenyans await the Supreme court ruling over the disputed presidential results that declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner, Raila supporters are still optimistic that their candidate will win the case.

A Facebook page named Inauguration of Raila Odinga As the 5th President of Kenya has been created by the relentless fans.

The page already has more than 7,000 people who have stated that they are going to the event and at least over 47,000 people have shown interest in the event was however created before the elections.

The group’s description goes as follows, “The first inauguration of Raila Odinga as the 5th President of the Republic Of Kenya to take place on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. In Uhuru Park, Nairobi – KENYA. Please confirm your attendance as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!”

IEBC’s declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the August 2017 elections immediately sparked protests across the country with over 20 people reportedly killed by police and several others injured.

It is also complemented with Raila’s image holding a bible in a manner indicating that he is being sworn in.

The supreme court has since warned both Raila and Uhuru to stop discussing the case before it until it’s heard and determined.

seem relentless in ensuring that their