Inauguration of Raila Odinga As the 5th President of Kenya
By Ghetto Radio
Even as Kenyans await the Supreme court ruling over the disputed presidential results that declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner, Raila supporters are still optimistic that their candidate will win the case.
A Facebook page named Inauguration of Raila Odinga As the 5th President of Kenya has been created by the relentless fans.
The page already has more than 7,000 people who have stated that they are going to the event and at least over 47,000 people have shown interest in the event was however created before the elections.
The group’s description goes as follows, “The first inauguration of Raila Odinga as the 5th President of the Republic Of Kenya to take place on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. In Uhuru Park, Nairobi – KENYA. Please confirm your attendance as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!”
IEBC’s declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the August 2017 elections immediately sparked protests across the country with over 20 people reportedly killed by police and several others injured.
It is also complemented with Raila’s image holding a bible in a manner indicating that he is being sworn in.
The supreme court has since warned both Raila and Uhuru to stop discussing the case before it until it’s heard and determined.
seem relentless in ensuring that their
Comments
Anonymous says
CONTINUE DREAMING
Fred Omondi says
5th president will be Ruto William
Anonymous says
Day dreamers continue dreaming hopefully your dreams will come true . But l do not see happening even if Jesus comes back .
Anonymous says
Usikate kanzu kabla mwana kuzaliwa. Supreme Court bado haijatambua Uhuru to.
Bwana omari says
Day dreamers .never ever
Learning something says
GOD Knows better, he is the JUDGE of judges.
james Demiyo says
Just like evil reigned in Israel under Jezebel and her son Ahaziah – so is so much evil in Kenya under Uhuru and Mama Ngina. They sit on wealth stolen from the blood of our freedom fighters. And now they want to bloody kenya by stealing votes then killing. It will not work, it will not stand! too late! this election changed everything! I will fight to death to be freed from these two bloody barbarian tribes.DIVORCE NOW DIVORCE NOW We can’t be in the same country with our oppressors, persecutors, land grabbers, and ‘WALE nyama, sisi tukimeza mate’• They kill our brothers, sisters, children, and parents. They rape our women, steal our money, and exclude my people in government appointments. We will not be cowed into accepting and moving on. Our course is a clear one: we need to divorce from this cruel marriage. And those Luos in Kisumu Nobody Should go and buy anything in Kikuyu Shops. Lets give them a total economic sabotage. NYANZA SI KENYA BOYCOTT EQUITY KIKUYU THIEVING BANKS:
Siggie says
RAILA IS OUR VOICE l welcome him wholeheartedly to be Our Next President I believe God is saying something he will be even Joshua went through ups and Downs before he got to Canaan Raila will win this case in Jesus Name Uhuru will run away.
Rian says
very prayerful for him to take that oath, , , I don’t want to suffer 5 yrs under jubilooters no am tired…if not Raila Allah knows.
anis says
hahahaha