Impending Scandal at Nairobi Hospital: Deep state cartels plan to steal more than Sh5b.

By Elisha Omondi

There is a looming scandal at Nairobi Hospital. Kenya-Today has learnt of plans by cartels, to loot Nairobi Hospital’s funds through board members.

The cartels have found a loophole in Nairobi Hospital to loot. The plan is to loot through proxies who will be planted in the hospital’s board. They are Agnes Odhiambo and Dr. Githanga

The cartel have sponsored Agnes Odhiambo and Dr. Githanga to spearhead siphoning of cash at The Nairobi Hospital.

Agnes Odhiambo is known for Eurobond. Word has it that she is part of the cartels that orchestrated the most sophisticated scam in the history of our country.

Recent audits by international companies such as Ernest Young and Grant Thornton have revealed massive looting through the ICT system that was supplied by Savannah.

This company has strong associations with David Githanga and Macharia.

It is also reported the two have held the current chairman at ransom insisting that they be give business by the hospital or they will blackmail him.

The chairman a former military man has insisted on transparency and openness in the manner the organisation conducts its business.

Agnes is on record justifying Anglo leasing Payments that the controversial payment was necessary to avoid paying a higher penalty. Experts are concerned on the illegal payments will she approve at the Nairobi Hospital.

It’ll be remembered that because of Agnes, taxpayers paid Sh17.8 billion in interest payments on the Eurobond loan, the biggest single interest on a loan.

Still under Agnes, Sh250 billion Eurobond proceeds were not accounted for. Nairobi Hospital stands to lose more should Agnes Odhiambo be elected.

After overseeing massive looting in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo as the new Chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority board. She is a cartel.

This same cartel, the Deep state cartels led by Architect Kerago, Former CEO Mailu, Prof Macharia-Equity -built Jadala place on Ngong road by Nairobi Hospital funds.

A key player in the Nairobi Hospital Cartel is David Githanga who is a key supplier of Nairobi Hospital under a company Called Savanna.

Savannah supplied a faulty system thats making the Nairobi Hospital lose 2B annually.This Cartel procured a faulty system to steal money from the hospital. Using a company called Savannah

Any partnership with Agnes Odhiambo and David Githanga will mean signing Nairobi Hospital’s death certificate. They are part of deep state cartel in the hospital. They are there to defend the interests of cartels.