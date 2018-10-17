The Curse Of Rigging Raila: ICT CS Joe Mucheru Undergoing a Nasty Divorce by His Wife Aida Wambui Kamau

A Cabinet Secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration has been caught up in a bitter divorce suit caused by among other issues – denial of conjugal rights.

Aida Wambui Kamau has filed a divorce against ICT CS Joe Mucheru whom she accuses of being cruel to her during their marriage that lasted 10 years.

Wambui further states that Mucheru mocked her illness as laziness and that the current CS neglected her after he abandoned their matrimonial home.

“Mucheru has failed to support me emotionally (you know what that means), even with the knowledge that I suffer from fibromyalgia, a neurological condition, and instead insults and abuses me, calling it laziness,” she pleaded in the suit filed by Ahmednasir, Abdikadir & Company Advocates.

According to Wambui’s court filings, the couple married in November 2005 under Kikuyu Customary law.

They then mutually agreed that Wambui would be a stay-at-home wife due to Mucheru’s busy work schedule.

Wambui told the court that during that period, Mucheru gave her Sh300,000 a month for maintenance and care.

Mucheru and his wife lived together in posh neighbourhoods starting from State House Crescent in Nairobi, before moving to Kitisuru, then Riverside Drive and more recently, to Lavington, Nairobi.

Wambui stated that Mucheru stopped making the monthly maintenance payments in June 2015 and also stopped performing his other duties as a husband ..

Shortly after, the then Google Executive is reported to have left his matrimonial job.

Wambui stated that she was distraught to find out that her born-again husband had already rented another house and paid a year’s rent.

After the filing of the divorce petition, Mucheru agreed to pay his wife an alimony of Sh350,000 per month. His wife wants the CS to pay for the cost of the divorce suit and the judge to award her a “reasonable” alimony.

