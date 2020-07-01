‘I will not go on early retirement, will be around till end of full term’- Chief Justice Maraga shocks haters

Chief justice David Maraga has hinted he will not proceed on early retirement.

Speaking during launch of the Judiciary’s e-filing portal on Wednesday, the CJ said he is still around because “there is so much that needs to be done”.

“I noticed when the president of LSK spoke it was like he was bidding me goodbye but I am still here,” he said.

He added, “When a judge goes on retirement, he or she gets a letter to go on leave from the chief Registrar of Judiciary and that I think will be in November.”



