I wasn’t paid to kill Governor Gakuru, driver testifies in court

Driver to former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru has revealed details of happenings that took place moments before the accident that took Gakuru’s life.

Gakuru died on November 7, 2017, after his official Mercedes Benz with registration number GVN 019A was involved in an accident at Makenji, along the Nyeri-Nairobi highway.

Samuel Kinyanjui Wanyagah has revealed that he was trying to avoid an oncoming lorry, but ended up hitting a guardrail which tore into the vehicle and emerged from the rear.

He told Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Tuesday that he swerved to the left to avoid the lorry, only to ram into the rail which pierced the vehicle from the left side.

Kinyanjui who has since been transfered to the health ministry said that he was unable to stop the vehicle after the metal rail pierced in, which saw the car move further ahead.

“After the airbag on my side inflated, I was unable to control the car as I was stuck. My leg remained stuck on the accelerator pedal,” he was quoted by the Standard.

The governor, he said, was pinned to his seat and recalled hearing him gasping and saying “God we are finished!” immediately after the accident.

He also denied claims that he was speeding at the time of the accident as was earlier claimed by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Mailanyi.

Contrary to Mailanyi’s claims that he was doing about 130 kilometers o’er hour, Wanyagah told the public inquest that he was only doing between 100 and 110 kilometers per hour.

He also added that he has been having problems with area residents, some of whom have accused him of being part of the plan to kill the former county boss.

“I was verbally attacked inside a local supermarket by an individual who claimed I was paid to eliminate Gakuru,” he added.