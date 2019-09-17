I want to fight for my wealth- Sarah Wairimu Cohen

Wealth obsessed wife of slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu has now appealed to the court to release her on bail.

Through her lawyer, Lawyer Philip Murgor, the Prime Suspect in the murder case is fighting for her freedom so that she can take part in the case involving multimillion properties she shared with the deceased.

Murgor yesterday told the court that the widow has 50 percent of the stake of the property the deceased owned before things fell apart.

He highlighted a house valued at Sh400 million among other properties. The lawyer also said that the amount should be shared equally between her and the deceased.

“My client and the deceased are embroiled in a divorce case that is pending in court. Among the contested properties are their house worth Sh400 million, which should be shared equally,” Mr Murgor said,

Murgor also said that client’s Kitisuru house is likely to be grabbed because it was not habited before the body of the deceased was discovered there by the detectives.

The lawyer also said that the housekeepers were asked to leave with immediate effect after the police found the body at the home.

He also denied allegations that the house had already been handed over the sister of the deceased tycoon.

The court ordered the suspect to remain in custody for 10 more days pending probe into the murder.