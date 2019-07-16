Pay up the 20 million court ordered for my detention- Hon Koigi Wamwere cries to Uhuru

Veteran politician Koigi Wa Wamwere now wants the government through the ministry of interior to pay him over Sh20 million for his torture and illegal detention.

The latter, a former Subukia MP was detained in several maximum security prisons between 1978 to 1984 over alleged links to then outlawed Mwakenya underground sect.

Koigi has expressed dissatisfaction with the appellate court’s 2015 quashing of the Sh200 million he had been awarded by High Court judge Mumbi Ngugi in March 2012.

He says that he suffered slot in illegal arrests, harassment, torture and detention during the tenures of former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi.

In the same category are his uncles Chege Kuria and Stanley Ngigi who are yet to be paid the Sh4 million compensation each awarded by Justice John Mativo in October 2017.

The leader who is based in Nakuru county who says he was detained at the Shimo La Tewa, Kamiti, Manyani and Naivasha prisons says that the same repeated itself between 1990 and 1993.

He argues that his constitutional rights were violated under the Preservation of Public Orders Act, which defence lawyer Gitau Mwara has since been allowed to challenge at the Supreme Court.

Wamwere, also a former Assistant Minister is among the longest-serving political prisoners in the history of the country.