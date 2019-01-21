I cooperated with the police in killing the businessman ,Suspect tells high court

Ngira Karisa agreed to change his plea from not guilty saying that he cooperated with the police and confessed his crime to clear his conscious.

“I seek for court’s forgiveness and seek for its leniency in its sentencing. I ask for a term not exceeding four years,” he pleaded.

Karisa was charged with the murder of Isaack Kassim alongside Eddlied Jilani and Makonde Ruwa on March 8, 2018. Mr Kassim was kidnapped and driven around in Kilifi County before he was killed. Before changing his plea on Friday, Mr Karisa (right) was informed of the consequences by the court and what comes with the plea bargaining.

“I felt threatened and took part in the murder as a way to preserve my own life,” added Karisa.

The prosecution told the court the accused has been cooperative and truthful and should consider a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Ngira Karisa apperaed before High Court Judge Eric Ogola entered into a plea bargaining after he confessed murdering Isaac Kasim Jirow alias Sokoro on March 8, 2018.

He will be sentenced on February 5 after a pre-judgement report is produced in court