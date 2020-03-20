“I am safe and sound”, journalist Milton Were says after missing for 3 days

Independent and top notch journalist Milton Were has confirmed that he is safe and sound after death threats by Kiambu women representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba.

The women representative threatened the journalist about two stories she believed were written in a site known as mkenyanews.com.

The women representative claimed that she was being bullied by non~factual stories.

KENYA TODAY can now authentically confirm that the owner of the said site is not Milton Were and that the politician was accusing a wrong person.

The case is now with the Directorate of criminal investigations office along kiambu road in Nairobi.

