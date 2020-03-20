“I am safe and sound”, journalist Milton Were says after 3 days of hiding

Freelance journalist Milton Were has confirmed he is safe and sound after he was forced to go into hiding following death threats by Kiambu woman representative Hon Gathoni Wa Muchomba.

Hon Wamuchomba had threatened the journalist over two stories she believed were penned by Milton and published in a little known online rag by name mkenyanews.com, she accused him of writing fake stories with intention of maligning her name.

KENYA TODAY can now authentically confirm that the owner of the said site is not Milton Were and that Hon Wamuchomba may have relied on wrong information thus causing the young Journalist unnecessary stress, anguish and panic forcing him to seek refuge away from his home.

Mr Were has since recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office along kiambu road in Nairobi and hopefully Hon Wamuchomba will be summoned to record a Statement over the threats. It is highly expected that DPP may take over the matter once DCI concludes investigations.

Here is an earlier story which was run about the last steps of Milton Were.

Ex Statehouse senior director for digital communication joined other Kenyans in condemning Hon Wamuchomba for threatening the young Journalists saying she should have followed due process instead of issuing death threats on the person of the young journalist.