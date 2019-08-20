How tycoon Humphrey Kariuki evaded police trap at JKIA after using a private jet

Details have emerged that city tycoon, Humphrey Kariuki, had been in the country before he presented himself in court on Monday and was subsequently arrested hours later.

On August 12, Kariuki had been traced in London and detectives had feared that he could have been headed to Cyprus where he has citizenship.

However, The Standard established that the businessman travelled to Dubai from London and used a private plane to quietly jet back in the country.

The local newspaper also learnt that the entrepreneur had been advised to present himself in court, without having to be arrested, since the judge had summoned him.

“He has been in the country, but kept a low profile on the advice that today (Monday) was the last day that the court had summoned him to appear,” a lawyer privy to the matter told reporters.

After the judge granted him a Ksh11 million cash bail, he was arrested outside the court.

Humphrey is wanted for evading tax worth Ksh41 billion.

Earlier in August, detectives were baffled during a raid at one of the businessman’s properties, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

The police officers were eyeing his vast wealth at the Nanyuki hotel but were shocked to discover only a few valuable movable items.

On arriving at the establishment, the investigators failed to locate two private jets which they were targeting.

Instead, they found a much smaller aircraft and a Toyota Land Cruiser.