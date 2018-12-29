Exposed: How the PA tricked the Minister’s daughter to chill out in a hotel room, no evidence of defilement

PA’s defilement case from insider’s witness account

What happened is; the parents (Father & mother) and the girl checked into the hotel, they booked the girl her own room, then the girl called the PA and told him which hotel they are in and on which floor is her room. The guy went to the same hotel (Sarova Woodlands) and booked his own room on the same floor.

They continued chatting and the girl left her room to the man’s room. Na kazi ikaendelea. Maji yalizidi unga when the mother called the girl on the room’s fixed line, she didn’t answer, she called her mobile number and she also didn’t answer.

She started looking for her… went to the room and found she was not in the room… she went to the reception to enquire if she could have been seen going outside the hotel, she found nobody had seen her going out, she went to the restaurant and she was not there. The mother raised the issue to security, CCTV footage was checked and the girl was seen on the corridor walking from her room to the other room… by the time they went to knock the PA’s (man’s) room, the girl had gone back to her room. That’s now when the mother picked up an argument with the PA and she went to report.

Check on the charge sheet, witness number 2. Francisca Mulandi, is the mother to the girl. The mother had started blaming security of the hotel, but when she saw the footage and the girl was like nothing wrong has happened to her, she couldn’t believe!

That’s is the information from the security officer who was on duty.

Meanwhile blogger Wahome Thuku, a junior lawyer in the city had this to say about the sexual offences regarding minors:

THE law on sexual offences is ruthless. It was crafted in such a special way that instead of setting the highest punishment, it sets the lowest punishment you can get. For eleven years and below, the punishment is life sentence. For 12 to 15 yrs the least punishment is 20yrs in jail. For 16 to 18 yrs the sentence is 15yrs minimum. Don’t ask about the ages in between. There is no option of a fine. In fact at Makadara law courts in Nairobi, they told me they don’t give cash bail, its strictly bond and surety.

NOW why do I say its slightly better if the Minot was a willing player? If you forcefully defile a 16-yr old minor, there are chances she will report it when the evidence is still fresh. Bit if she is a willing player, she may conceal it for days or weeks or months and the evidence disappears. Either way if the evidence is available, her consent is not a defence.

Secondly, if the girl is a willing player, she can even lie to the court that she actually told you she is 19 yrs. That we she will be helping you escape.

What am saying is this, if you are charged with defiling a 17 yr old girl your lawyer will be keen to know if she was a willing participant or not. He will read her statement and read your lips. When the girl takes the stand to testify, one of the questions the lawyer will ask her is this, “has the accused person ever asked you how old you are? ” Yes” “And what was your answer?” “I told him Iam 19”.

THAT alone is defence. The law States that its a defence if the minor deceived you she/he is over 18. The second defence is if you reasonably believed he/she is over 18. That second defence is determined in regard to all circumstances and any steps you took to ascertain the age. So if the girl is big bodies and she actually tells the court she had given her age as 19, you will be on your way to freedom.

HOWEVER that does not apply if the girl is related to you by blood. In other words you can’t defile your cousin’s daughter and argue that she deceived you on her age. Now you know.