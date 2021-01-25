How President Museveni always plotted to kill LRA leader , SAD!

By Jerome ogolla via FB

A lone bee on patrol penetrated the helmet of a bodaboda friend and as he struggled to maintain the balance of his motorcycle, the intruder managed to find the softest part of his upper lip and unleashed the missile on it

In a few minutes time, the stung lip had swollen tenfold. The guy looked quite hilarious. He attempted to take tea only to notice that it was an impossible mission, because the two lips couldn’t tightly close to enable a sip

He had to settle on githeri, because despite a few grains falling off, back to the plate, at least some few remained. It was a real struggle. His attempt to hide his new look proved a difficult task because the swollen lip was too fleshy to fit it

He couldn’t stay at home, because his children had to eat but how will he work with this new terrible look? A quick solution he found. There is COVID-19, he went to a local tailor and asked him to create a mask that would accommodate his bulging upper lip. In a few minutes time, he was back to work, without any conspicuous look!

The pandemic came in handy, and provided a quick solution to this man’s problems and at the same time, from the pandemic, the tailor has made some few coins. This is evidence that, like every dark cloud, COVID-19 came with a beautiful lace of a silver lining. Unconfirmed news from Garamba indicate that Kony, the LRA leader may’ve died of COVID-19

This man and his rag-tag army has caused mayhem, terrorizing the very people he was supposed to be liberating from the the excesses of a Museveni regime. His insurgency is devoid of any political ideology, but a personality cult, that has married religion to create a deadly terror outfit that has so far maimed, abducted and killed thousands, Ugandans and Congolese

Museveni’s attempt to hunt him down, even with the help of the UN or the US has been fruitless, and if his death is true, then COVID-19 has stepped in to provide a solution by bringing an end to the atrocities he has been committing

That would be an end of this madness in the name of resistance. By the way, LRA is the only army in the world where a brigadier wear gumboots and walks armed with a panga. From Garamba in DRC, we fly back to the city of Nairobi and land in the middle of politics

I’ve said before that the hustler/dynasty analogy is dangerous for the country and must be annihilated before it lays eggs. The poor, naturally hate the rich, because they believe this lot is rich because they are poor. This hustler narrative provides the much needed trigger to attack, and when this happens it will be indiscriminate

Just like it is pointed out in desiderata, about greatness, there will be persons richer than you and persons poorer than you, and this makes everyone a potential victim of class war!

In other news, I offer a pro bono advice to Rayila and Uhuru to stick together and work very aggressively or they will be hanged separately, mercilessly, politically by William!

Good morning my fellow Hoof-Eaters!!