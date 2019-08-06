How powerful KANU ministers acquired acres of land at Ksh. 20,000

Three former ministers in Mzee Daniel Moi’s era have been mentioned among some 125 people set to lose parcels of land they acquired for Ksh20,000 per acre.

The three ministers include former Finance Minister, Simeon Nyachae, his roads counterpart, Kipkalya Kones, and that of lands Katana Ngala.

The National Assembly Committee on lands recommended that their title deeds be revoked on grounds that they acquired the parcels unprocedurally.

At the time, all the 125 beneficiaries of the illegal award reportedly acquired the lands at a cost of Ksh 20,000 per acre against a market standard of between Ksh 250,000 to Ksh 300,000.

The land in question is reportedly under the ownership of the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) and is located at Kiswani Home Farm Magarini, Kilifi county.

Broken down, the report documented that Nyachae was allocated 17.8 acres in 2006 at Ksh 343,000 while Kones got 15.2 acres at Ksh 305,000.

“The committee observed that the ADC Kiswani Home Farm land was illegally sold to 125 persons and companies at Sh20,000 per acre as opposed to the proposal to sell the land at Sh250,000 and Sh300,000 as indicated in a document titled note for the file, obtained by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from ADC,” read the report in part.

Other persons who acquired the land illegally included former Nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony, former Agriculture Finance Corporation managing director Gideon Toroitich, Kazai Katana, James Tuitoek, Christine Tuimor, Alexander Sitienei, Fatuma Noor, Shaban Isaac and Abu Mohammed.

Toroitich, Mohammed, Kittony, Tuitoek, Tuimor, Sitienei and Shabaan reportedly acquired five acres each at Ksh 100,000.

The land had originally belonged to residents of Sabaki ward who were evicted to pave way for the establishment of Kisima farm. It was later renamed to Kiswani Home farm before the state repossessed it and allocated it to ADC.

Former Minister Kipkalya Kones.