Amazing Read: How Police Officer Ombati Chased And Arrested Criminal Gang In Nairobi

There is is this story trending on social media of a an Adminstration Police Officer who was guarding a bank in Westlands Nairobi and saw a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle and immediately without even think jumped into a taxi, chased the thugs and apprehended them.

The story sounds like a movie hot from Hollywood; well this is how it has been told and I sincely think this cop should be recognized by Uhuru and if those who compile such a list find it hard to include him because he is not from a perfect tribe then Governor Sonko should award him the highest county award if any exists..



Here is the story:

Two conmen posted on Olx a vehicle they were allegedly selling. A man from Voi showed an interest in buying the vehicle and travelled all the way from Voi to Nairobi to meet his “sellers”. They picked him in a car to go show him where the vehicle is. Along the way, upon realising that our guy had cash, the robbers took away the cash and pushed the buyer outside the moving vehicle.

A lone police officer manning NIC bank in Westands identified as constable Joash Ombati (pictured) force number 234433 saw a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle shouting wezi wezi, he immediately jumped into a taxi and gave a chase. He shot tires of the escaping car prompting the vehicle to stop at the junction of Westlands and Mpaka Road. He single handedly apprehended the two gang members and recovered Ksh 0.4 million stolen.

He was able to recover Kshs. 400,000, a vehicle KBJ 614J Toyota NZE white in colour and arrested two suspects namely Sameer Abdulaziz Kassim and Peter Kavoi Musili.

As the State house compiles the list of those who should be awarded HSC awards on 20th Oct, they should also consider awarding this man for his bravely and sacrifice as Pasta Noordin Ndungata suggest.

We don't want to see useless individuals like Ben Githae, Githeriman, etc who have contributed nothing for


