How harambee stars player was paid Ksh. 3 million to score own goal

MATCH FIXING

FIFA is investigating former Harambee Stars defender George Owino for alleged conspiring to manipulate and influence the results of international matches involving Kenya with high-profile international match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal between June 2009 and 2011 to throw away Harambee Stars’ matches.

Details of the 14 fixed matches, mentioned in a 10-page preliminary investigation report, are currently in possession of the Fifa Integrity Department.

Owino was also part of a conspiracy to approach and recruit several Kenya national team players for match manipulation purposes, with the intricacies of the scandal discovered in 177 emails between the player and Perumal.

“The purpose I’m going to bring you there is for business, but you have to remain loyal to me only. Remain free. Salary each month is Ksh3 million. If I say loose, you do as I say, or else you won’t see your salary,” read an email sent to Owino before joining an Australian club.

“Fine, no problem, because even I want a good life for my family, so I will do as you say,” the defender replied.

The 2010 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Tunisia, played on October 11, 2009, is among those said to have been manipulated.

“I want you to put a good fight for 25 minutes and concede one goal in the first half from 30-45 minutes, another at the 65th minute, and the third in the 80th,” read another email.

The mail was addressed to two other Kenya national team players named as Julius and Pascal. Owino was to receive Sh2.5 million if he swayed the match as asked.

Perumal offered also offered Ksh6 million for Kenya to lose its fixtures in Nile Basin Tournament in Egypt in 2011.The player, who left Mathare United in December last year, claimed he knew nothing about the investigations.

“Let’s wait for Fifa to call me over the same then I can speak. For now, I do not know anything. I am hearing it from you for the first time,” he remarked.