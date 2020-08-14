HOW KEMSA PAID BILLIONS TO LADY WITH CONNECTIONS TO STATE HOUSE IN SUSPICIOUS DEAL

Ironically well-known international household names in medical equipment supplies which quoted lower figures were strangely left out! They include General Electric of the USA which quoted USD 16,000.00, Philips of Holland, USD 15,000.00 and Shimatsu of Japan USD 15,500.00. The Japanese firm has been supplying equipments to medical institutions in the country for some time.

Late last year when most Kenyans were preparing for Christmas and end of the year celebrations, a little known company with connections to State House was being paid a whopping USD 1,900,000.00 by a government medical supplies agency, KEMSA. As if recent exposes of rot at KEMSA was not bad enough, Kenyans are once again likely to be infuriated at reports that some medical drugs had been left to expire at KEMSA stores. All this happening while public hospitals are being run with no medicine to treat the ill, leading to some patients losing their lives.

Payment voucher from KEMSA for USD 1,900,000.00 made to Angelica

A scandal over tender X-ray scam involving billions in shillings has surfaced. The scandal is yet another sad commentary to the impunity by state officers and Parastals bureaucrats in the Jubilee government putting their own “tumbo” interests ahead of those long suffering Mwananchi.

The fat cats are laughing all the way to the bank after awarding a tender to the highest bidder and not the lowest as per established procurement rules! In the eye of the storm is Nyokabi Kenyatta’s friend Mary Matu, who has again drifted into yet another multi-billion shilling scandal that is likely to send alarm bells ringing among the donor community in European capitals.

Informed sources revealed that an X-ray tender was awarded in suspicious circumstances to a little known company, it was the highest bidder. The company known as Angelica is owned by one M/S Mary Matu who is said to enjoy powerful political connections with the first family especially Nyokabi Kenyatta.

This comes in the wake of the European Union scathing attack early this year on the bungling of the 2017 August/October presidential elections which it said had “weakened democracy in Kenya.”

Investigations by The Weekly Vision revealed that the tender floated by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) for purchase of 10 Mobile Digital X-ray machines was suspiciously awarded to Angelica contrary to established procurement procedures at inflated cost of USD 190,000.00 per machine far above the market rate of between USD 14,000.00

President Uhuru Kenyatta,cartels within his administration are frustrating his efforts to fight graft

According to documents in our possession, on December 19 2017 KEMSA paid Angelica USD 1.9 million equivalents to Kshs 1.9 billion at today’s exchange rate for purchase of the digital mobile X-ray machines.

During the grand coalition government 2007-2012 the same Matu was a familiar figure in the corridors of KEMSA making questionable supplies that later saw the then Medical Services Minister Anyang Nyongo blacklist her.

But she resurfaced in 2013 after Jubilee won the presidential elections and Uhuru became president. She is said to be a former secretary in the ministry of finance and has interacted with key powerful Mount Kenya figures.

Matu’s luck now appears to be smiling broadly with the re-election of President Uhuru in August 2017 and she is now said to be firmly entrenched in the gravy train making billions and enjoying state protection.

In 2015 she was linked to the lease of Dialysis machines to county hospitals but they are lying idle out of lack of trained manpower to operate them, although she continues to laugh all the way to the bank.

The hospitals include Migori, Iten, Vihiga and Nyahururu,

