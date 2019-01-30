How Jubilee tycoon Joseph Kori teamed with Lover to Kill his wife and mother of his 3 sons

Detectives have confirmed Jubilee tycoon Joseph Kori worked hand in hand with his lover to kill Mary Wambui

Kori’s wife Wambui was killed on Saturday in what detectives believe to be a crime a passion involving her husband and their former employee, Judy Wangui.

Wambui who was a business lady run a busy hardware where she had employed Wangui before she and Kori started having an illicit affair.

The deceased was not aware but had suspected her husband to be having an affair with Wangui.

How it happened

On Saturday, Wangui knocked on Wambui’s marital home in Garden Estate, she was asking the whereabouts of Kori.

Wambui did not raise any suspicion but was nice to her, despite her suspicions on the affair.

Both Wangui and Wambui are active members of the Kenyan Facebook community and have both shared intimate photos with Kori.

A post Judy Wangui appearing to suggest she was also Kori’s wife



She got back to her house and prepared for a lunch date, but since Wangui’s taxi had stalled, she offered her a ride in her white Mercedes.

Police believe the two went on to have a happy afternoon, visiting various entertainment and social joints along Thika Highway.

In the evening, Wambui successfully convinced Wangui to take her to house (Wangui’s) – perhaps to put to rest her suspicions.

Kori had rented a two-bedroom house for Wangui at Four Ways Junction where monthly rent is about Sh60,000. His photos hang on the walls leaving no doubt of the arrangement they had kept secret for more than two years.

The businessman was already at the house when Wangui took Wambui to the house – sparking off a fight that left Kori’s wife dead.

Her body was wrapped in a bed-sheet and a taxi called to get rid of the body – he refused after discovering what was happening.

The late Mary Wambui. Police believe she was killed by her husband and his love Judy Wangui The late Mary Wambui. Police believe she was killed by her husband and his love Judy Wangui

Police believe Kori and Wangui then put the body in Wambui’s white Mercedes and damped her in Juja before informing relatives that his wife had been kidnapped.

Detectives, however, arrested Kori after they spotted him snooping around the scene where Wambui’s body was arrested.

The two are expected to face murder charges after a court in Kiambu granted detectives 14 more days to complete investigations.

