How cartels blocked CJ Maraga from meeting President Uhuru, Statehouse undermining Judiciary

Man of God, corrupt free, fearless Chief Justice David Maraga has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta for blatant breach of the law. The CJ said he had been blocked from accessing the president and therefore was left with no option but take to public media to share his concerns.



Chief Justice David Maraga turned to the public/Wanjiku vent out his frustration over President Uhuru’s conduct.

The man of God CJ Maraga said the president’s refusal to obey court orders on the appointment of judges was a direct undermining of the Judiciary. The CJ revealed that cartels have successfully blocked his attempt to meet the president

“The President’s disregard of court orders doesn’t board well for our constitutional democracy & is potentially a recipe for anarchy,” the CJ stated.

“Besides the court orders, I have challenged the Executive to table before the JSC the alleged information on lack of integrity it has against some of the 41 nominees,” he added.

Disregarding the law

CJ Maraga explained that the JSC has not received any information on misconduct on the nominees who some are serving judges.

The CJ pointed out that the Executive has adopted a dangerous habit of disregarding court orders and ignoring the rule of law.

“Unfortunately this disregard of court orders by the President is part of the pattern by the Executive. It is important to remind Kenyans that the Executive routinely disregards court orders,” he said.

CJ Maraga gave examples of the Kariobangi evictions where over 1000 families were left without homes yet there was a court order barring the evictions.

The CJ hit out at dark forces that blocked him from accessing the President.

Ealier this year, CJ Maraga vowed not to attend any public meetings with Uhuru if he continued to undermine the Judiciary through the Treasury by cutting funding. Indeed on the occasion of Madaraka Day, the Chief Justice was conspicuously not in attendance in a national function where all the arms of government are supposed to be represented.

The courageous Maraga run into trouble with Uhuru after he presided the Supreme Court bench that nullified Uhuru’s fraudulent presidential vote win. Uhuru promised to revisit and indeed he is doing it. Opposition leader Raila Odinga a beneficicy of the Court ruling has since joined Uhuru at the high table leaving the Judiciary vulnerable.