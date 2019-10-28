How a drug trafficker kept a teenage girl in his house, filthy rich

Police in Nairobi have arrested a suspected drug trafficker said to have been on the run since May this year.

Hillary Wanjiku Wachira, who police described as a notorious drug dealer operating in secrecy and impunity, was arrested on Friday along Limuru Road in Nairobi following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to police, Wachira has been selling drugs to slum dwellers and university students.

“Wachira is a notorious drug dealer who operates in secrecy to avoid being detected by law enforcement officers. He is one of the many traffickers in the country selling drugs with impunity to slum dwellers and university students,” said a police source.

The suspect led police to his house in Juja, Kiambu County where his roommate identified as Caroline Nyambura Gituma was arrested.

Nyambura, a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, is said to have been found in possession of more drugs.

According to police, Wachira had previously been arrested in May this year within Nairobi’s Mathare area with heroin packages but managed to escape.

“In May 2019 Wachira had been arrested within Nairobi’s Mathare area with heroin packages, he later escaped from police custody under mysterious circumstances leading to the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him,” added the source.

The two are set to be presented in court as further investigations continue.