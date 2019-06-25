How a Buruburu pastor defrauded church members 3 million

A pastor and her husband were on Monday charged with seven counts of forgery and fraud for lying that they were renovating a church.
The two were alleged to have conspired to defraud the church Ksh.3 million from a credit scheme, money purported to be meant for Glad Tidings Crusade church renovations.
Pastor Christine Anyango and husband Edward Otieno, appearing before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga, were charged that, without lawful authority or excuse, prepared minutes for resolution to borrow and obtain the money from Jitegemea Credit Scheme a fact they knew was false.
They denied the charges.
The accused persons also faced a second count of fraudulently making the document namely the minutes without authority.
They were further charged with forging the minutes to involving the borrowing of the Ksh.3 million for the church renovation process claiming to have been signed by Esther Mueni on June 7, 2015.
After a period of time, officials from Jitegemea Credit Scheme contacted one of the pastors inquiring why they were not servicing the loan the church had taken.
After investigations, it was found that the money had been dispersed but no renovations had taken place. The case was reported to police who arrested the duo.
They were released on a Ksh.50,000 cash bail or Ksh.200,000 bond and the case scheduled for hearing on November 3, 2019.
Comments
Anonymous says
THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED “VULTURE CAPITALISM” that was copied from the colonial masters of the system on 12/12/1963!
This system has been ruthlessly applied in Kenya and with it, comes looting of public resources!
The meager private belongings of poor Kenyans living in cities and rural areas are are also up for grabs by these elite conniving Kenyan African vultures using ALL MEANS AT THEIR DISPOSAL!
These vultures are now dedicated PREACHERS and PROPHETS who have mastered every verse in the HOLY BIBLE ! They recite the carefully chosen verses in every encounter with their potential victims in order to calm them down before the POCKET EMPTYING onslaught begins!
They pretend to CURE DISEASES AND RAISE THE DEAD in order to get into their pockets and empty them DRY!
When the vultures get sick., they fly to foreign countries to get treatment using the public LOOTS! ORDINARY KENYANS WHO ARE LOOTED DRY are not so lucky!!