How a Buruburu pastor defrauded church members 3 million

A pastor and her husband were on Monday charged with seven counts of forgery and fraud for lying that they were renovating a church.

The two were alleged to have conspired to defraud the church Ksh.3 million from a credit scheme, money purported to be meant for Glad Tidings Crusade church renovations.

Pastor Christine Anyango and husband Edward Otieno, appearing before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga, were charged that, without lawful authority or excuse, prepared minutes for resolution to borrow and obtain the money from Jitegemea Credit Scheme a fact they knew was false.

They denied the charges.

The accused persons also faced a second count of fraudulently making the document namely the minutes without authority.

They were further charged with forging the minutes to involving the borrowing of the Ksh.3 million for the church renovation process claiming to have been signed by Esther Mueni on June 7, 2015.

After a period of time, officials from Jitegemea Credit Scheme contacted one of the pastors inquiring why they were not servicing the loan the church had taken.

After investigations, it was found that the money had been dispersed but no renovations had taken place. The case was reported to police who arrested the duo.

They were released on a Ksh.50,000 cash bail or Ksh.200,000 bond and the case scheduled for hearing on November 3, 2019.