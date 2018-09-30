House Girl Exposed Jacque Maribe, Told Police she burned Jowie’s white kanzu, Neighbour’s Gun

After Jacque Maribe refused to give all information to detectives at Kilimani police station, the DCI obtained a search warrant from the court enabling them conduct a search at three houses.

A tweep Kenya West has revealed that it’s the house girl that sold out the TV journalist, she panicked and told police that Ms Maribe asked her to burn the white kanzu that Jowie was wearing during the night late Monica Kimani was murdered.

The house girl also gave hints of where the gun was sourced from, she hinted that it was from the neighbour.

Well, she faces two possible charges that will attract life sentence or death if found guilty.

Well, she has hired a politically correct lawyer a Mr Katwa Kigen, DP Ruto’s buddy who represented him at the ICC. The matter will most be brought before Justice Jessie Lessit of the criminal division at the Nairobi Milimani Law courts (High Court)

