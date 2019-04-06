Hon Steve Mbogo defends himself over Range Rover seized by DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Friday seized a Range Rover belonging to controversial politician,Steve Mbogo over tax evasion.

According to a statement issued by the DCI on twitter, the Range Rover’s number plates were found to have been fraudulently obtained.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the car’s number plate – KCL 830A – belonged to a Probox vehicle.

In his defense, Mbogo responded on twitter stating that he had all the necessary documents to prove his innocence.

“Today I was intercepted by CID officers on claims that my car had fake plates! I bought the car in 2017 and conducted a search from NTSA as below! I have all valid agreements n search results!” his twitter post read.

Dr Miguna Miguna has however slammed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations claiming that they should have announced that Steve Mbogo and his accomplices at the Kenya Revenue Authority have been charged with fraud,forgery and theft instead they posted pictures of a Range Rover they purportedly recovered.