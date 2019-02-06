Hon. Murkomen to represent expelled Tanga Tanga MPS (Aisha and Dori) in court

Malindi mp Aisha jumwa and her msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori have moved to court to defend their seats after an expulsion from the ODM party.





The mps will be respresented by SMS Advocates ,LLP which is owned by Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen.



In their affidavit titled :appeal against the decision of the orange Democratic movement national executive committee to expel Hon.Aisha Jumwa and Hon Ramathan Suleiman Dori from ODM Party.





The mps have said through the affidavit that ODM did not comply with the law before expelling them.

they cited that there was complete disregard to the constitution and sittings of the alleged disciplinary committee.

Aisha argued that she met one Fred Othuok who she alleges purported to sit, heard and determined allegations against them.

They have therefore said that there was no disciplinary committee constituted and approved by the NEC as envisaged by law and that there was no sitting of a committee purported as the disciplinary committee.

They further argue that the ODM NEC Comprises of 42 members who did not appear.

Jumwa and Dori were found to have gone against the party constitution by supporting and promoting the interests of another party contrary to their duties under articles 5.3 of the ODM Constitution.