Hon Murkomen, Sudi humiliated, they only defend Kalenjin ‘thieves’, quiet over poor woman dragged on the road by Police on motorbike

Dear fellow hoof eaters, you are on your own

Poverty is your tribe

Poverty is your gender

Mercy Cherono is the lady dragged on the road by a policeman on a motorbike

Sudi, Murkomen and other “fiongosi” are yet to call a press conference and issue ultimatum to the president through a battery of cameras and microphones, over her torture

Isn’t Mercy Cherono a Kalenjin?

Prof Kobia the public service, youth and gender CS is yet to write a long letter defending her and castigating her tormentor OCS

Isn’t Mercy Cherono a lady?

Sudi and Murkomen would’ve erupted with the anger of a Solai dam, if it was a rich Kalenjin losing his job or if someone was throwing obstacles, real or imaginary, on the path of a dream of some rich baron

Kobia would’ve written letters and carbon copied them to press if it was a rich woman being arrested or being charged or being thrown out of office because her fingers ar too itchy to hold a public office

To the Kenyan citizens who were so enraged by the murder of George Floyd, why are you now quiet and relaxed like a sheep hiking a ride on the shoulders of a thief?

Where is your surplus of anger? Reserved for Americans?

One day, the poor will wake up to smell the coffee and it will be armageddon

……..

I am a sad man, this evening

I am contemplating refusing to eat my hard earned ugali. In fact, I am currently held up in a meeting, discussing with myself, whether to eat or not

I am unsettled and deeply troubled by the Olenguruone OCS

This supposed custodian of law, reportedly tied a woman on a motorbike, ignited the bike, and accelerated to ride it off dragging the lady on the murram, as she screamed for leniency

All these was captured in a video circulating online

The lady was/is a theft suspect. Ladies and gentlemen, do you break a law to reinforce another law? Of course her biggest crime is being poor

Doesn’t that make you a law breaker, much like the person you are seeking to punish?

The last time I checked, even criminals had rights, accorded to them by a law, from the same law book that convicted them

A sadist is an understatement. That’s a terrorist in uniform. He should be disarmed and handed over to wananchii, so that we can forgive him. He can “assist wananchii with investigations”

(Those who are yet to view the clip can catch up with it in the comments)

Good morning my fellow scavengers of the abattoir

By Jerome Ogola