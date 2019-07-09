Hon. Hamilton Orata’s driver, bodyguards arrested for killing a man in a night club

Driver to Homa Bay deputy governor Hamilton Orata and two administration police (AP) officers have been arrested for allegedly killing a man at a bar.

The officers; Lawi Mutali and Fredrick Makau and the driveer whose name is yet to be revealed are said to have committed the offence in Ndhiwa Town in April this year.

The AP officers are attached to the Deputy Governor’s residence in Ndhiwa constituency.

It is alleged that the three suspects attacked the deceased; Abdinasir Abdulahi where they had gone to drink.

Witnesses said they descended on him with kicks and blows leaving him with severe injuries.

“The three are directly involved in the murder of Abdulahi who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Ndhiwa Sub county Hospital after the incident,” the county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) commander Daniel Wachira said.

Mr. Wachira further said investigations are complete and files were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

After going through their findings, the ODPP recommended immediate arrest of the two AP officers and the driver who are to be charged with murder.

The three suspects are in custody at Homa Bay Police Station.